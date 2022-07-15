Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) noted the absurdity of the leftist narratives coming out of Washington, DC, asking if people could “actually agree that women get pregnant and not men.”

“You know, it’s interesting some of the people in Washington — like can we actually agree that women get pregnant and not men? Because they don’t seem to say that,” DeSantis said during a Thursday press conference in Putnam County.

“I mean, it’s just unbelievable some of the stuff that you’re hearing about that. You know, we passed some of the best pro-life legislation this state’s seen in many decades,” he said, explaining that they “lost in court on the first one.”

However, DeSantis said they are petitioning to get it to the Florida Supreme Court.

“But basically we’ve had for many decades now very radical state level judicial decisions that really makes us closer to China and North Korea, you know, when it comes to being very radical with abortion policy,” he said.

“And so that’s not the appropriate thing for courts to be imposing on the state of Florida. And so we are doing that request, we have not heard from the appellate court yet, but I think we probably will pretty soon,” he added, predicting that the Florida Supreme Court will likely take the case.

“I think this is a really important thing for them to decide,” DeSantis added.

WATCH:

His remarks come months after signing legislation banning abortion after 15 weeks — legislation that has met with legal hurdles.

Notably, the SBA Pro-Life America Candidate Fund, a pro-life organization, has endorsed DeSantis for reelection, describing him as “a fearless advocate for the unborn and their mothers and for the will of Floridians.”

DeSantis’s remarks also coincide with leftists attempting to change the way people use language in order to advance their radical gender ideology, referring to pregnant woman as “birthing people” or “pregnant persons.”