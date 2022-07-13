SBA Pro-Life America Candidate Fund, a pro-life organization, endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for reelection on Tuesday, describing him as a “fearless advocate for the unborn and their mothers.”

“We’re proud to endorse Governor Ron DeSantis, a fearless advocate for the unborn and their mothers and for the will of Floridians,” SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement, praising the governor for following the science.

“Gov. DeSantis is right: science shows unborn children are human like us and feel excruciating pain in brutal late abortions. Lives are being saved today thanks to his strong leadership, and he continues to stand up for the people’s right to enact their values in the law – not have abortion on demand until birth imposed on them by unelected judges,” she said, expressing gratitude for the governor’s “unflinching commitment to moms and babies.”

DeSantis signed legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks in April, although it has already faced legal challenges. Earlier this month, Leon County Judge John Cooper temporarily blocked the ban, but it was reinstated following an appeal from the state attorney general — a move DeSantis previewed.

“We did have a ruling in Tallahassee effectively enjoining the bill that we provided. … We knew that that was likely going to be what was decided in that case. We knew that we were gonna have to move forward and continue the legal battle on that,” DeSantis said during a July press conference, admitting that the judge’s decision was not “unanticipated.”

“It was not of course something, you know, that we were happy to see. And when you talk about — these are unborn babies that have heartbeat, they can feel pain, they can suck their thumb. And to say that the state constitution mandates things like dismemberment abortions — I just don’t think that’s the proper interpretation,” DeSantis added.

The Florida governor was also among those who praised the Supreme Court’s 5-3-1 ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade — a ruling that sparked a political firestorm across the country.