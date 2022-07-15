Ron DeSantis: There Are a Lot of ‘Threats to Freedom’ Today

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said there are a “lot of threats” to freedom today in President Joe Biden’s America, but he made it clear that the battle is not over as there are “a lot of people” who will push back and stand up for what is right.

“I think [there are] a lot of threats to freedom, there’s a lot of people that will push back if you stand up and do the right thing. And so when you have a situation like that where they don’t want to hear the truth and you speak the truth, man, you’re gonna take fire. They’re gonna shoot arrows at you,” DeSantis said during a speech at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors National Summit in Tampa on Friday.

But the governor made it clear that it is not just conservative politicians such as himself who are a target. Rather, the radical left is targeting parents as well, as seen over the past few months.

“And it’s not just people like me who’s a target because I’m in an office. It’s parents who go to a school board, you go to that school board meeting,” he said, adding that the corporate media is “gonna try to smear you, they’re gonna try to dig into your background and do something and lie about you.”

“If you’re running for some of these local offices, they’re gonna come after you. If you’re working in a business, potentially they could try to silence. So there’s a lot that’s going on. There’s a lot of pushback against the truth right now,” he said, calling for more common sense “because a lot of this stuff is not rocket science.”

“But what you need, when you have a situation like this, you need some courage. You just gotta be willing to stand by your convictions when it’s not easy when they come after you, and you know the drill,” he said, adding that he considers the unfounded attacks from the corporate media a badge of honor.

“I mean, honestly, I tell people like when I have folks in that work for me, like our surgeon general, I said, you know, I didn’t see what you did last week, but I saw you got attacked by NBC. So you must be doing a good job,” he said, making it clear that the key is being willing to “stand your ground.”

“Now’s not the time to let them grind you down. You’ve got to stand up and you’ve got to fight,” DeSantis said, adding that people around the country reject the woke “nonsense” and see through the lies.

“They know they’re being lied to. And if you show them whether you’re just individually involved as a parent, whether you’re running for office, whether you’re involved in any other capacity, if you just show people that you’re willing to fight for them, man, they will walk over broken glass barefoot to have your back,” he said. “That’s what we’ve seen in the state of Florida.”

“We’ve had a reservoir of patriots throughout the state who were standing up and they had my back and they have all your backs,” he added, telling the group that the midterm elections serve as an opportunity to “really solidify the state of Florida as this country’s citadel of freedom.”