Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering 76-Year-Old Man Outside His Home

An illegal alien is accused of murdering a 76-year-old man outside his home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as two stabbings in Boston, Massachusetts.

Wagner Tejeda Pena, a 24-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged for the two Boston stabbings as well as for allegedly murdering 76-year-old Loi Nguyen, a Vietnamese immigrant to the United States, who was arriving back home from a morning walk when he was shot in the back of the head.

The Boston Herald‘s Flint McColgan broke the news that Pena is an illegal alien living in the United States:

Tejeda-Pena — who also goes by the first name Wagner, according to the BPD, and the name “Elia,” according to charging documents — is in the country illegally and is on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, according to an ICE source. [Emphasis added]

On June 21, while Nguyen was walking back to his Philadelphia home following his daily morning walk, police allege that Pena shot him in the back of the head, killing him instantly.

“Just to see somebody that just walks every day, and walks the streets of Philadelphia innocently, you know, that just hurts and it takes a lot from the city,” a neighbor told local media at the time of the killing.

Fifteen minutes before Nguyen’s murder, police allege that Pena had attempted to shoot two other people blocks away. When Pena’s gun malfunctioned, the two individuals tried to disarm him but he ultimately ran off.

In a separate case, Pena is accused of two stabbings in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston on February 13.

Philadelphia, where Nguyen was murdered, and Boston, where the two stabbings occurred, are both sanctuary cities that shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Pena is currently being held without bail in Boston and is due back in court this week.

