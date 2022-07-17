Police Chief: 22-Year-Old Who Killed Mall Shooter Is ‘Hero of the Day’

Greenwood, Indiana, police chief Jim Ison described the 22-year-old who shot and killed a mall attacker as the “hero of the day.”

Reuters quoted Ison saying, “The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began.”

Breitbart News reported that a suspect opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court around 6 p.m.

The attacker was able to kill three people before the 22-year-old armed citizen intervened, shooting the attacker dead.

The Associated Press reports that the attacker came into the mall with “a rifle and several magazines of ammunition” and began shooting.

Chief Ison indicated the 22-year-old who killed the attacker was from Bartholomew County and “was legally carrying a firearm.”

On July 14, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a Crime Prevention Research Study showing 60+ times that concealed carry permit holders stopped mass shooters between December 17, 1991, and May 25, 2022.

