Karine Jean-Pierre Refers to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as ‘Judge Thompson’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre botched the name and title of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday, during a discussion about abortion.

“As we know from the Dobbs decision, one of the things we saw from Judge Thompson (sic) is that they are looking to go further, whether it’s privacy, contraception, or marriage equality,” she said during the White House press briefing.

Jean-Pierre raised the alarm about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade during the briefing, even as the White House has failed to satisfy abortion activists with its level of engagement on the issue.

But she declined to say whether President Joe Biden agrees with Vice President Kamala Harris, who compared the Supreme Court decision to slavery.

“We know, NAACP, that our country has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies,” Harris said during an NAACP conference on Monday. “And today, extremist so-called leaders are criminalizing doctors and punishing women from making healthcare decisions for themselves.”

Jean-Pierre stated the Supreme Court’s decision was “taking the freedom away from women” and “taking away people’s privacy” but said she would have to wait until she heard Harris’ comments herself before reacting.

“They have made it really clear, the extreme Republicans, ultra MAGA Republicans have made it clear that that is what they are going after next,” she said.