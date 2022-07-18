Businessman Carl Paladino, running in New York’s Twenty-third Congressional District Republican primary, holds a 30-point lead over his opponent Nick Langworthy, according to an internal poll conducted by WPA Intelligence.

Paladino, looking to replace Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-NY) — who is running to be the Empire State’s governor — showed a clear advantage over the rest of the Republican primary field in the internal poll.

The poll, conducted by the WPA Intelligence from July 9 to 11, showed that a majority (54 percent) of the 604 Republican primary voters in the district would vote for him, giving Paladino a 30-point advantage over Langworthy.

“I am thankful and humbled by the massive support the great patriots of Western NY and the Southern Tier have shown me, and we’re just getting started,” Paladino stated. “I am ready to serve this district with all my heart, and the grassroots of this district know it and believe it.”

He added:

My campaign had 1,000 ballot signatures more than my opponent, in far less time. In light of the surging support on the ground and the proof in the polling, it would be wise for my opponent to bow out of this race, stop dividing the party, and go back to the crucial role of helping Lee Zeldin take Albany back from the radical Democrats that have infested our state capital. Or he should resign from his position as NY GOP Chairman.”

Langworthy only received 24 percent of the vote, while 22 percent were undecided. While it was an internal poll, it was well out of the four percent margin of error. Carl Paladino for Congress … by Jacob Bliss

Compared to Langworthy, Paladino also showed a strong name recognition and had a favorable impression with the district’s Republican primary voters.

“A super majority of Republican primary voters have heard of Paladino, and a plurality of Republican primary voters (45%) have a favorable impression of him,” the poll’s memo stated. “In contrast, less than one-third (30%) of Republican primary voters have heard of Langworthy, and just 13 percent have a favorable image of him.”

In a press release, Paladino touted his commitment of $1.5 Million dollars to the race, his endorsement of “the most powerful NY Republican in Congress,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and his “strong” ground game and GOTV strategy.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.