Ron DeSantis: Joe Biden Won’t Produce Our Own Gas but Will Beg the Saudis for Help

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday pointed to the absurdity of the Biden administration’s energy policy — or lack thereof — stifling American energy independence but fist-bumping the Saudis, asking for help.

“How come it’s wrong to produce our own oil and gas here, but you can go to Saudi Arabia and fist bump to try to get it from Saudi?” DeSantis asked during Monday’s press conference, referencing Biden recently fist-bumping Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the wake of reportedly urging Saudis to increase oil production:

Fist bump between President Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/37Oz5EwwIB — CSPAN (@cspan) July 15, 2022

“I mean, it makes no sense that we wouldn’t do it. We have opportunities here to be energy independent and not have to worry about any of these other countries. And yet they’re intentionally not doing it,” DeSantis said, emphasizing that one “can’t run a modern economy on windmills.”

“You just can’t do it. So we do a lot of solar in Florida. It is a complement. It does not displace the traditional forms of energy,” the governor said, explaining how the Biden administration has bragged that gas prices have dipped over the past few weeks:

It’s still over four bucks. Like I had never seen it over $4 in my whole life living here. So I mean it’s really– but that is the problem. It’s just when you’re when you’re cranking the printing presses, you’re making energy more expensive. You know, that creates an upward pressure on all of this stuff. And so the acceleration from May to June that we saw at the end of June, not only was — they said it wouldn’t happen. Then they said it was a blip and they said it would peak soon. It still didn’t peak even after that. And so that’s really making it difficult for a lot of people, you know, to make ends meet.

“I mean, you can have opportunities for more income. You get a what? — 9, 10 percent pay increase and that’s wiped out immediately with the Bidenflation. So it’s a big problem. And certainly from a supply chain perspective, some of the stuff with the insanity with the COVID policies have been a huge problem. … I mean, just think about it like you can’t even go into Canada without producing medical papers. I mean, how ridiculous is this?” he asked.

“That they’re still trying to cling to all this stuff. But I think all this has had a real serious impact,” he added.

