Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocaso-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday seemingly pretended to be handcuffed after being escorted away during a pro-abortion protest outside of the Supreme Court, generating mockery across social media, as U.S. Capitol Police arrested over a dozen members of Congress.

The protest took place on Tuesday and featured several lawmakers, some of whom were actually arrested.

A viral video shows an officer escorting the New York lawmaker away from the Supreme Court as a nearby woman shouted, “Abortion rights are under attack!” Ocasio-Cortez can be seen walking with her hands behind her back, creating the illusion of being handcuffed. She then raises a fist in the air, confirming the absence of handcuffs.

The stunt generated a wave of mockery across social media.

“That’s because she’s a performer, not a Congresswoman…” one user wrote.

One called her a fraud, and another user observed, “Almost as good as her fake crying at that random fence in Arizona.”

Some U.S. lawmakers — 16, according to authorities — were actually arrested. Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Axios reporter Andrew Solender, who said that Ocasio-Cortez was among those arrested.

Others were as well.

“This is Congresswoman Adams’ staff. She was just arrested protesting for abortion rights and reproductive justice at the Supreme Court. More information as it develops,” the staff for Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday:

This is Congresswoman Adams’ staff. She was just arrested protesting for abortion rights and reproductive justice at the Supreme Court. More information as it develops. pic.twitter.com/Z8Ioi8D7Og — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) July 19, 2022

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was reportedly arrested as well. This news coincides with Capitol Police actively warning demonstrators that arrests would be made if they continued to block traffic:

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court. I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

“Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests,” Capitol Police posted to social media around 1:18 p.m. Eastern, later adding that “some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests”:

We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

According to an update, police made 34 arrests “for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307).” Almost half of those arrests were members of Congress:

UPDATE: We made a total of 34 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). That arrest number includes 16 Members of Congress. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

The protest comes weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending rules and restrictions on abortions back to the states.

The Capitol Police later issued a correction: