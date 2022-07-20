Hunter Biden could reportedly be charged by the Justice Department for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm, as the probe into President Joe Biden’s son comes to a head.

Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss is deliberating whether to charge Hunter for “making a false statement in connection with Biden’s purchase of a firearm at a time he would have been prohibited from doing so because of his acknowledged struggles with drug addiction,” CNN reported Wednesday.

As Breitbart News reported, Hunter may have lied on paperwork he submitted when purchasing a handgun in 2018 by not disclosing his drug additions. Hunter’s sister-in-law, with whom he had an affair, reportedly took his gun and disposed of it. Hunter’s text messages reveal the Secret Service, the FBI, and state law enforcement likely became involved, but without consequences for the president’s son.

The probe, which has been ongoing for years and debated for months among Justice Department officials, also centers on the Biden family’s foreign business schemes while Joe Biden was vice president. During those years, Hunter routinely met with Joe Biden about 30 times at either the White House or the vice president’s residences at the Naval Observatory, Hunter’s laptop from hell revealed.

In particular, Weiss is studying whether Hunter and associates “violated money laundering, campaign finance, tax and foreign lobbying laws, as well as whether Hunter Biden broke federal firearm and other regulations,” multiple CNN sources said.

The deliberations have not only included the Justice Department but have reportedly engulfed the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation agency.

Hunter has been hoping to settle the investigation without criminal or civil charges, the New York Times reported.

Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, has promised not to interfere with the probe. “He is supervising the investigation and I’m not at liberty to talk about internal Justice Department deliberations, but he is in charge of that investigation,” Garland said of Weiss.

Garland has refused to say whether a special counsel should be placed over the investigation to maintain a just investigation. A special counsel would provide a degree of separation between Biden’s administration and the probe. Legal experts have stated a special counsel is necessary because Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing by Hunter and may have influenced the ongoing investigation.