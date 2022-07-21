Twenty-six-year-old looter Stephan Cannon was convicted Wednesday of killing 77-year-old St. Louis police captain (ret.) David Dorn during riots in 2020.

The Daily Wire reports Dorn was killed while trying to help protect a friend’s business from looters.

They note:

Dorn was responding to a burglar alarm on June 2, 2020 at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, a store owned by his friend, when he confronted a pack of looters. Cannon, who was among them, shot Dorn dead on the sidewalk outside the shop in an incident the aftermath of which was filmed and briefly shared to Facebook Live.

The New York Post points out prosecutors claimed “Cannon…fired 10 shots at Dorn…after the ex-cop approached the pawn shop and shot his gun in the air to deter looters.”

The jury convicted Cannon of first-degree murder, “robbery, burglary and armed criminal action.”

C-SPAN

Four officers were shot in St. Louis on the night of June 2, 2020. and other officers were pelted with rocks and other objects as looters pillaged businesses.

Cannon is expected to receive life without parole when sentenced in September.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.