Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor in Nevada, is in a statistical tie with Nevada Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak, according to a new poll.

Lombardo has the support of 44 percent of likely Nevada voters, compared to Sisolak’s 46 percent. However, because Sisolak’s narrow margin is within the poll’s margin of error, Nevada’s gubernatorial race is in a statistical deadlock.

The poll also found that five percent of likely Nevada voters remain undecided ahead of November’s midterm election.

Lombardo, who former President Donald Trump endorses, easily won the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary last month.

Lombardo has the support of more Hispanic Nevadans than Sisolak, with 44 percent voting for the former Clark County Sheriff versus 42 percent for the incumbent.

With a majority of Nevada voters disapproving of Democrat President Joe Biden’s job performance and 48 percent of voters believing Nevada is going in the wrong direction, Gov. Sisolak faces an uphill battle going into the November election.

Sisolak’s poll numbers have been “stuck at a ceiling” of 46 percent over the past six months, which the Lombardo campaign said, “is an extremely weak position for an incumbent to be in.”

Lombardo spokesperson Elizabeth Ray said that the poll numbers show a “referendum on the Sisolak-Biden agenda.” Ray said:

Governor Sisolak and Joe Biden’s bleak approval ratings are a referendum on the Sisolak-Biden agenda, which has left most Nevadans worse off than they were four years ago. Meanwhile, Sheriff Lombardo’s support among Independent and Hispanic voters shows just how eager Nevadans are for new leadership.

The Tarrance Group conducted a survey of 600 likely Nevada voters from July 5 to July 10. The poll’s margin of error is ± 4.1 percent.