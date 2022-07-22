Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Navy SEAL Eli Crane for Congress, who is running in the Republican primary for Arizona’s Second Congressional District in August, hoping to then take on Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) in November.

“Eli Crane has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump emphasized in his endorsement of the Republican candidate. “Eli Crane is running for Congress in the Great State of Arizona. Eli is a retired Navy SEAL and successful businessman who

proudly served and loves our incredible, but seriously under siege, Country.”

The former president emphasized that in Congress, Crane “will Fight for Election Integrity, Secure the Border, Support our Military and Vets, and Defend the Second Amendment.” In addition to saying that, Crane, as Arizona’s Second Congressional District Republican Nominee, will defeat O’Halleran.

Trump, in his statement, explained that O’Halleran is not only a “puppet” of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) but is a “disgrace to the people of Arizona” because he is “weak” on issues important to the former president, such as Border, Second Amendment, and Election Integrity.

In response to Trump’s endorsement of Crane, he said exclusively to Breitbart News, “President Trump is still the most respected and revered political leader in Arizona. He transformed the Republican party from a reactive group focused on managing the decline of America to a proactive, offensive-minded party focused on making America great again. That is why I am so honored to have his full confidence and endorsement for Congress in AZ 02.”

Endorsed by President Trump! 🇺🇸 Honored and humbled. See you at the rally tonight in Prescott Valley! pic.twitter.com/t2VnVFLXoR — Eli Crane (@EliCrane_CEO) July 22, 2022

In a previous interview with Breitbart News, Crane explained that he would like to tackle election integrity as one of his core issues in Congress.

“I do believe that a emphasis on election integrity must be paramount in our efforts to conserve this democratic Republic that we were given,” Crane told Breitbart New’s Kristina Wong in November. “It blows my mind to see everything throughout the course of history that mankind has been willing to do for power, to include mass murder, genocide, subjugation, et cetera. But we as Americans see our government through such rosy lenses that we’re incapable of believing that, that same type of evil it’s possible here.”

