Former First Lady Melania Trump is slamming her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, for claiming Trump did not want to speak out against the violence unfolding at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and, in fact, says Grisham is guilty of “dereliction of duty” for not informing her boss about the event.

Official Statement from Mrs. Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/Ara8VESmRl — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) July 22, 2022

The first lady defended her duties on January 6 in a statement posted on social media:

On January 6 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady, the United States of America. And accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the US Capitol building. Period. As with all first ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking our cover photographs of all the renovations several months in advance I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution as required we just scheduled January 6 2021 to complete the work on behalf of our nation. This is a very significant undertaking that requires great care, attention to detail and concentration both in the planning and execution. I’ve always been very supportive of my former Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham, I stood behind Miss Grisham after her failed stint as a White House press secretary and welcomed her back to the west east wing. Mrs. Grisham was not in the White House on January 6 in her behavior, in her role as Chief of Staff ultimately amounts to dereliction of duty traditionally the First Lady’s chief of staff provides detailed briefing surrounding our nation’s important issues. In fact, Miss Grisham failed to provide insight information to the events surrounding January 16. She had abandoned her post in Washington D.C. shamefully this behavior has only partially become public knowledge yet was consistent from his vision. It is evident the question was recently trails are last ditch attempt to rescue to root career and reputation. I always condemn violence had I been fully informed of all the details naturally would have immediately down to violence that occurred at the Capitol building. And while Miss Christians behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising or an isolated incident this is not the first time reformer staffer has tried to maintain relevancy and profit by using my name to create a false narrative.

People Magazine reported on how Grisham tried to discredit Trump in an earlier Twitter post:

On June 28, Grisham tweeted a screen shot of an alleged text message between her and the first lady. “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?” Grisham asked the first lady, according to the text message she posted. “No,” came the reply from a person labeled “MT” in the text message.

Grisham resigned after the January 6 riot.

