Most Democrats do not want twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to run for president in 2024, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

Just one in five want Clinton to throw her hat in the presidential ring again, but the vast majority, 69 percent, do not want her to do so.

Predictably, 83 percent of Republicans do not want her to run in 2024. But a majority of both independents, 72 percent, and Democrats, 53 percent, also do not want her to run.

The survey asked the same question of Sen. Sanders and found similar results, as 67 percent, overall, do not want him to run. That sentiment is held by 79 percent of Republicans, 62 percent of independents, and 59 percent of Democrats:

A Clinton comeback in 2024 is opposed by majorities of nearly every demographic category. Seventy percent (70%) of men and 68% of women voters say Clinton should not run for president again in 2024. Another Clinton campaign in 2024 is opposed by 76% of whites, 47% of black voters and 61% of other minorities, with just 15% of whites, 39% of black voters and 26% of other minorities saying she should run again in 2024. Voters under 40 are less opposed than their elders to another Clinton campaign in 2024. However, more under-40 voters favor a 2024 White House bid by Sanders (34%) than Clinton (32%).

Voters are not very excited about the prospect of known Republicans running again in 2024 either. Sixty-three percent said Sen, Ted Cruz (R-TX) should not run for president again in 2024, and 66 percent said the same of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

A majority of Democrats, Republicans, and independents do not believe Romney should run, and while most Democrats and independents said the same of Cruz, plurality of Republicans, 48 percent, agree that he should not run.

The survey was taken July 12-13, 2022, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It coincides with other surveys, showing a majority opposing the idea of President Biden running again in 2024.

While many expect former President Trump to run in 2024, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is the latest to make headlines after hinting at a presidential run: