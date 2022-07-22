Carl Paladino, the former New York gubernatorial candidate and current congressional candidate, released a statement on Thursday night’s “deranged and dangerous attack” on gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin’s life.

“New York is becoming more dangerous by the day. The attack on Lee Zeldin is deeply disturbing, and should be condemned by everyone. I am glad that Lee is doing okay,” Paladino said of last night’s attack.

On Thursday night, during Zeldin’s campaign event in Perinton, New York, a suspect, who was identified as 43-year-old David G. Jakubonis, walked across the stage, stopped in front of Zeldin, and appeared to thrust a weapon toward Zeldin while saying “you’re done.”

As seen in the video, Zeldin blocked the first thrust before the suspect was tackled and eventually arrested. The gubernatorial candidate finished his speech once the suspect was in police custody.

“What is also concerning, is that because of the disastrous bail reform policies implemented by our radical governor, Kathy Hochul, the criminal who attacked Lee Zeldin is already back on the streets,” Paladino added. “In New York, it is harder for a law-abiding citizen to protect themselves with a concealed carry, and it is easier for a criminal to get out of jail. We need to keep the criminals in jail.”

On Friday morning, it was reported that the accused attacker was charged with a felony, only to immediately be released just back into society as Zeldin had predicted due to the Empire State’s bail laws.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

Paladino concluded, “Crime is skyrocketing in New York, we need to elect Lee Zeldin to the governor’s mansion to stop the madness and Save New York!”

