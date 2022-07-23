Former President Donald Trump, at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit, will speak about his schedule F executive order, which would allow him to “drain the swamp” by firing the swamp, according to Trump’s prepared remarks provided in advance of his speech to Breitbart News.

“To drain the swamp, we need to fire the swamp. With schedule F, I took executive action to make it possible to fire federal employees who are bypassing our democracy to advance wokeism and corruption,” Trump plans to say.

“We now need Congress to institute historic reforms to permanently empower the President to root out the Deep State, and ensure that any bureaucrat who is corrupt, incompetent, or unnecessary can be told, ‘You’re fired,’” the former President will assert.

Trump’s remarks will come one day after an Axios report claimed Trump is planning to use the executive order to fire close to 50,000 government bureaucrats if he gets reelected in 2024.

As Breitbart News detailed:

If reelected in 2024, Trump is planning to cut about 50,000 administrative state employees to rein in unelected technocrats in federal government agencies that have great influence over policies impacting American workers, according to the outlet. … The term administrative state specifically describes the phenomenon of unaccountable and unelected administrative agencies exercising power to create and enforce their own rules. The administrative state uses its rule-making ability to essentially usurp the separation of powers between the three branches of government by creating a so-called fourth branch of government not created by the Constitution. Nearly 2 million federal government employees in federal agencies make up the administrative state. Trump has referred to the administrative state as the “swamp.”

Trump signed the schedule F executive order before leaving office in 2021, but President Joe Biden cancelled the executive order when he took office in January 2021.

Trump also plans to call out the “climate crisis hoax” at his Turning Point speech on Saturday evening:

First: we have to defeat the Climate Crisis Hoax once and for all. For decades, the left has made it a religious crusade to bully and scare young people into believing the world is ending because of climate change—or in the case of AOC, that the planet is doomed in just 12 years. This is a total lie.

The former President will single out Biden for his threats to declare a national emergency over the alleged climate crisis.

“This very week, the White House has even threatened to declare a NATIONAL EMERGENCY. But we don’t have a CLIMATE Emergency, we have an ENERGY emergency—caused by their climate fanaticism,” Trump will say.

“As we are now vividly seeing, the real threat to future generations is NOT Global Warming, it is the Green New Deal. Without abundant, reliable, and affordable energy, there is no civilization,” Trump will add.