California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Friday allowing private citizens to sue manufacturers and sellers of illegal “ghost guns” and any firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons.”

FOX News reports the bill signed by Newsom is modeled after a Texas law that allows private citizens to “sue physicians, drivers or anyone else who aids a woman in receiving an abortion for $10,000.”

Newsom’s office tweeted, “California will be the first state to allow individuals to sue those spreading illegal assault weapons and ghost guns. If states like Texas can use laws to put women in harm’s way, then California will use that authority to protect lives.”

The Associated Press quoted Newsom saying:

We’re sick and tired of being on the defense in this movement. It’s time to put them on the defense. You cannot sell, you cannot manufacture, you cannot transfer these illegal weapons of war and mass destruction in the state of California. And if you do, there are 40 million people that can collect $10,000 from you, and attorney fees, for engaging in that illegal activity.

FOXLA anchor Elix Michaelson noted that Newsom held a signing ceremony at Santa Monica College.

FOX News pointed out that Santa Monica College was the location where and attacker opened fire in 2013 using an “unserialized AR-15 rifle” that had been made out of parts that were “legally purchased.”

