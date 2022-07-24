Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee have slipped a Capitol Hill jobs plan for illegal aliens enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program into a government funding package.

As part of their legislative funding package for the 2023 fiscal year, House Democrats are hoping to reward DACA illegal aliens by allowing them to take jobs in Washington, DC, on Capitol Hill.

The move would be expansive, as it would likely place DACA illegal aliens in the offices of Democrats in the House and Senate.

The language of the provision reads:

For years, Democrats have sought to ensure that DACA illegal aliens can take coveted Capitol Hill jobs. Last year, for instance, they advanced a similar plan through the House, but it ultimately stalled.

As Breitbart News reported, from 2012 to 2018, more than 53,000 illegal aliens were awarded DACA status despite having prior arrest records, including for crimes like murder, kidnapping, rape, child pornography, and sex crimes.

Currently, the nation’s largest multinational corporations — represented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — are lobbying Washington, DC, lawmakers to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for DACA.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.