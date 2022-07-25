An alleged intruder was shot and killed by a Pickaway County, Ohio, homeowner late Sunday night around 11:40 p.m.

10 WBNS reported that the incident occurred “at a home on the 10000 block of Thrailkill Road.”

Law enforcement received a 911 call indicating someone had allegedly tried to break into the home and had been shot. Pickaway County deputies arrived to find the alleged intruder was deceased inside the home.

On Monday morning, Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey used a Facebook post to provide further information, noting the 911 caller reported a male had broken into the home.

Hafey outlined, “Upon the Deputies’ arrival, a male was found to be deceased inside of the home.”

He noted his deputies were assisted by the “Commercial Point Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.”

