Vice President Kamala Harris plans to campaign and fundraise for Democrat state legislative candidates, though her poll numbers remain low.

“Vice President Kamala Harris and her team plan to hit the campaign and fundraising circuit in an aggressive bid to elevate Democratic state legislators and governors on the abortion rights frontlines,” Politico reported. Harris hopes to expand her work on persuading Americans to go to the polls in November while pushing abortion.

“Who is governor of this state will matter… The General Assembly … [we’ve] got to turn it and elect a majority pro-choice General Assembly,” the vice president recently told a crowd.

In fact, Jessica Post, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), said in a recent interview with Politico, “If the vice president is willing and interested in doing fundraisers down ballot we would gladly welcome it,” adding, “We continue to trail our Republican counterparts. So having a major leader of our party out there helping with fundraising would be huge for us.”

This comes after Post called on President Joe Biden to campaign for legislative candidates to increase their chances of winning, as Breitbart News reported last month.

However, a recent Quinnipiac poll found that Harris’s approval rating is 26 percent, worse than Biden’s in almost every category. Meanwhile, Biden’s approval rating has sunk to 31 percent, according to the poll.

Roughly one month ago, the Supreme Court made a historic 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade through its ruling on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which determined the right to abortion is not included in the Constitution, returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The polling provides little support for Harris’s strategy. While the Democrats’ plan to advocate for the killing of unborn Americans in hopes of winning over voters in the upcoming midterms, the polls indicate that their constituents care more about inflation.

A recent Rasmussen Reports poll showed that Republicans are actually gaining momentum on the generic ballot. Before the ruling, a generic Republican led the ballot by five points. Now, a month later, a generic Republican leads by ten points.

Andrew Romeo, communications director for the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) — The DLCC’s Republican counterpart — said, “The only Democrat in Washington who has been a more disastrous leader than Joe Biden is Kamala Harris.”

“State Democrats will be held accountable for sharing the stump with a vice president who failed miserably to secure the border, helped wreck the national economy, and sides with teachers’ unions over students,” Romeo added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.