A 16-year-old suspect, who was recently released without bail after being charged with a violent robbery, has been released from jail again without bail after being caught on video assaulting a police officer thanks to New York state’s “No Bail” law.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was caught on camera in a New York City subway late last week assaulting a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer and putting him in a chokehold.

After having been charged with second-degree assault on an officer, the suspect was released from jail without bail thanks to the state’s No Bail law signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and supported by sitting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

The law frees from jail suspects accused of second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree assault, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, promoting a sexual performance by a child, failure to register as a sex offender, making terroristic threats, criminally negligent homicide, and aggravated vehicular homicide, among other crimes.

“If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why,” NYPD union president Pat Lynch said in a statement. “The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours.”

pic.twitter.com/w1vvHOWHyx — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 25, 2022

“Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up,” Lynch continued.

The suspect assaulted the officer just three days after he was arrested and charged with beating a stranger in a violent robbery. In that case, he was released without bail,” Fox News reports:

Just three days earlier, on July 20, the same teen boy was busted for robbery – and again sprung without bail – for the vicious beating of a stranger on Madison Ave. and E. 40th St., according to a criminal complaint. [Emphasis added] The attack occurred on June 21 when the kid, then 15, and three pals allegedly smashed their fists into a man’s head just after midnight then swiped his cellphone, causing the victim substantial pain and abrasions to his head and hand, the complaint says. [Emphasis added] … He was arrested July 20 on eight counts, including second-degree robbery and grand larceny, and released later that day, court records show. [Emphasis added]

“The assault on our officers in the subway is another example of individuals emboldened by a system that, just days ago, immediately released one of them after being arrested for robbery,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement.

“Once again, they are shown that there are no consequences for violent criminality,” Sewell said.

The jailbreak case comes as a 43-year-old man in upstate New York was arrested after allegedly attempting to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) at a gubernatorial campaign stop last week. In that case, the man was quickly released without bail.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, data from January 2020 to January 2021 reveals more than 4-in-10 suspects freed from jail by the No Bail law are later rearrested for other crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.