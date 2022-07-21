Report: Rep. Lee Zeldin Attacked by Knife-Wielding Man at Campaign Stop

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor in New York, was reportedly attacked at a campaign stop in Fairport, New York, by a man who held a knife on Thursday evening.

According to local news outlets:

They say Zeldin was giving a speech at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out.” The alleged attacker was suppressed by AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly.

“After speaking on bail reform, someone just tried stabbing New York Governor candidate Lee Zeldin in Fairport NY,” one rally attendee tweeted.

The same attendee said that Zeldin retook the stage and finished his speech “once everything calmed down.”

Zeldin went back on stage once everything calmed down and finished his speech. pic.twitter.com/cxdEmlqdFX — Ian Bradley (@bornawinner92) July 22, 2022

This is a breaking news story.