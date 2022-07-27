New Hampshire’s First Congressional District Republican candidate Matt Mowers released his third ad in the primary election on Wednesday, first shared with Breitbart News, which hammered President Joe Biden and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) on skyrocketing inflation.

Mowers’ ad, “We Pay,” while hammering the two Democrats, mainly focuses on the skyrocketing inflation. It lays out his plan to reform Washington and get Congress working for Granite Staters again.

The campaign is a 30-second spot that will air on cable and broadcast starting Wednesday morning and is backed by $300,000 to play through the crowded primary election. The Mowers campaign touted that he is the first and only candidate to go on air in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

In the ad, Mowers says:

Joe Biden and Chris Pappas are destroying our country, spending trillions, and causing massive inflation. And doing nothing about the price of gas. They spend, and we pay. In Congress, I’ll stand up to Biden and the Left to cut spending so things cost less. We’ll fight for term limits, ban stock trading by members of Congress, and make ‘em work for us. We deserve better than Joe Biden and Chris Pappas in Washington, and we can’t afford them.

Mowers previously worked in the State Department under President Donald Trump before running as a Republican against Rep. Chris Pappas in 2020. One of the issues he worked on was interdicting drug traffickers around the world.

Mowers told Breitbart News, “Joe Biden and Chris Pappas’ reckless spending has caused the record inflation that is crippling Granite State families.”

“They spend and we pay,” Mowers added. “It’s time to get Congress to work for us again. I’ll put Granite State families first, cut spending, ban corrupt insider stock trading by members of Congress, and pass term limits once and for all.”

Mowers, last month, on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday, weighed in on Massachusetts, his neighboring state, allowing illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses with very little verifiable identification following the Democrats in the state legislature overriding the veto from Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on legislation that will allow illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses starting July 1, 2023, after passing a written test and a road test.

He called the idea of illegal aliens obtaining driver’s licenses insane because they will be able to get out “with very little verifiable identification information” since the “folks in the motor vehicles [department] are not equipped to judge if they’re real documents or not” when they present “documents from their home country where they are citizens.”

The bill in Massachusetts received pushback from Republicans, who noted that providing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens could result in many being mistakenly registered to vote in the state.

Additionally, the open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda, to extend privileges meant for American citizens and legal immigrants to those who are neither.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because, when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.