Matt Mowers: Massachusetts Emboldening Gangs, Drug Dealers by Allowing Illegal Aliens to Obtain Driver’s Licenses

New Hampshire’s First Congressional District Republican candidate Matt Mowers hammered his neighboring state, Massachusetts, for endangering Granite Staters by allowing illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses.

This week, Massachusetts Democrats in the state legislature overrode a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on legislation that will allow illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses starting July 1, 2023 after passing a written and road test.

“As illegal immigrants, criminals and drug dealers pour across our southern border, woke liberals continue to welcome them with open arms,” Mowers said in a statement. “These criminals and drug dealers make their way to sanctuary cities like Lawrence, Massachusetts, where they sell fentanyl like candy.”

“Then they head up 93 to do the same in our backyard,” the House Republican candidate said. “This law [allowing illegals to obtain driver’s licenses] will only further embolden the gangs and drug dealers who are poisoning our communities and killing our children here in New Hampshire.”

The bill received Republican pushback, noting that providing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens could result in many being mistakenly registered to vote in the state.

Additionally, the open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant for American citizens and legal immigrants.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because often when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

“We need to hold liberal states like Massachusetts accountable for the destruction they are causing by embracing illegal immigration,” Mowers added. “We must once and for all defund sanctuary cities and redirect their funding to build the wall.”

Mowers worked in Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign and served on former President Donald Trump’s transition team, and then was a senior White House adviser at the State Department before he ran as a Republican against Rep. Chris Pappas in 2020.

He’s running in a crowded Republican primary on September 13, looking for another chance to unseat Pappas after the congressional district was newly redrawn.

