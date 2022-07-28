‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Vote Delayed amid Democrat Infighting

Roll Call reports that the House Rules Committee pulled an “assault weapons” ban from consideration Wednesday amid news that some Democrats are not going to support it.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called the canceled vote a “win for liberty.”

Roll Call noted that “the punt comes as Democrats have tried to build political momentum for gun control measures beyond a rare bipartisan bill to address gun violence that Congress passed last month.”

Breitbart News reported that Democrats in the House Judiciary Committee passed the “assault weapons” ban July 20, 2022, amid united Republican opposition.

The sponsor of the ban, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), believes stabilizing braces turn AR-pistols into an “automatic weapon.”

Moreover, the ban on “assault weapons”–which prohibits at least 45 specific AR-15 rifles and 30 AKs–also bans numerous semiautomatic pistols.

On July 23, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Cicilline’s ban applies to semiautomatic pistols with detachable magazines and threaded barrels. Because of the popularity of suppressors for hearing protection, nearly every semiautomatic pistol manufacturer makes pistol models with threaded barrels. This means an untold number of semiautomatic pistols would be banned by H.R. 1808.

Also, any semiautomatic pistol with a fixed magazine capable of holding more than ten rounds would be banned, as would any semiautomatic shotgun with a fixed magazine holding more than five rounds.

With this week’s vote on the ban canceled, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a statement suggesting the measure may be taken up in August when the House reconvenes.

