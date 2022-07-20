House Judiciary Committee Democrats aligned and voted unanimously to pass an “assault weapons” ban on Wednesday while committee Republicans all voted against the measure.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) tweeted:

Today we passed the Assault Weapons Ban Act. Every Democrat on @HouseJudiciary voted yes and every Republican voted no. https://t.co/yfjqeXAO3H — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 21, 2022

MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin noted, “The House Judiciary Committee today advanced the Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2021 that would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons.”

Griffin added, “Today’s committee action marks the first markup of the assault weapons ban since 1994.”

On July 15, 2022, Breitbart News warned that the House Judiciary Committee would be taking up the “assault weapons” ban, noting that the legislation would ban at least 45 specific AR-15 platform rifles and approximately 30 AK-47s.

The bill would ban the manufacture and sale of at least 45 specific AR-15 rifles , including, “Bushmaster ACR, Bushmaster Carbon 15, Bushmaster MOE series, Bushmaster XM15, Chiappa Firearms MFour rifles, Colt Match Target rifles, CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 rifles, Daniel Defense M4A1 rifles, Devil Dog Arms 15 Series rifles,” as well as the Diamondback DB15 rifles.

The bill would also ban the manufacture and sale of all AR-pistols, and specifically naming thirteen that are specifically listed: “American Spirit AR–15 pistol, Bushmaster Carbon 15 pistol, Chiappa Firearms M4 Pistol GEN II, CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 Roscoe pistol, Daniel Defense MK18 pistol, DoubleStar Corporation AR pistol, DPMS AR–15 pistol, Jesse James Nomad AR–15 pistol, Olympic Arms AR–15 pistol, Osprey Armament MK–18 pistol, POF USA AR pistols, Rock River Arms LAR 15 pistol,” and the “Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 pistol.”

