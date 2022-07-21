During Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) claimed that a stabilizing brace turns an AR-pistol into an “automatic weapon.”

Cicilline sponsored the “assault weapons” ban passed by the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday night.

While debate on the bill was ongoing, Cicilline held up a poster showing an AR-pistol with a stabilizing brace. The brace serves as an aide for steadying an AR-pistol, as the individual shooting the pistol presses the brace against the forearm to keep the pistol poised for better accuracy.

But Cicilline claimed the the stabilizing brace doubles as bump stock.

He pointed to his poster of an AR-pistol and said, “This stabilizing brace, which is depicted here, when attached here it turns this weapon into an automatic weapon. It becomes a bump stock. And so, it will allow that to essentially be fired like an automatic weapon.”

If you're gonna ban guns, you should actually understand what you're banning. An arm brace for disabled veterans is NOT a bump stock. pic.twitter.com/yJVSGYBKVk — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 21, 2022

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) responded to Cicilline’s claims by saying, “The Democrats are so zealous in their rush to ban everything related to guns and every gun that exists that I’m afraid Mr. Cicilline has his gun features mixed up. He just described the arm brace, which is used by people who have a handicap to help fire a pistol, he just described it as a bump stock.”

Massie added, “It’s neither a stock nor a bump stock.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.