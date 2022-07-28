Democrats Mocked for Attempting to Redefine Recession: ‘They Don’t Identify with Recession’

Democrats and establishment media outlets were mocked across social media on Thursday for attempting to redefine “recession,” as many pointed out that the far left has done the same with other words — such as “woman” — frequently redefining words to better suit their own political purposes.

The United States economy contracted in the second quarter of 2022, marking the second consecutive quarter registering no growth. Economists expected the economy to grow by 0.3 percent, but the GDP shrank by 0.9 percent in the second quarter.

It is commonly considered a recession after two straight quarters of negative growth, although the Biden administration is now in the business of challenging the definition.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, for example, overtly denied that definition, as did White House economic adviser Brian Deese.

“It’s not the definition that economists have traditionally relied on,” Deese stated:

Republicans have been quick to mock the Biden administration’s denials.

“Biden and the media don’t want the US to be in a recession. They don’t ‘identify’ with recession, just as some biological males don’t ‘identify’ as males,” author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said.

“In the progressive universe, if you’ve don’t feel like it’s a recession, it’s not a recession. Psychology overrides reality!” he added:

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), made a similar observation.

“Just a few words that liberals have redefined,” she began, listing recession, woman. vaccine, democracy, healthcare, racist, and mostly peaceful as a few examples:

“Magically for the first time ever this won’t be considered a recession,” Donald Trump Jr. observed:

“The White House can try to redefine recession, but they can’t change how dismal people feel about the failing Biden economy! Two quarters of negative economic growth = recession (Biden’s advisers said this prior to today),” former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany remarked:

“Democrats, say it with me now,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said. “We are in a recession.”

“If you’re not worried about a recession, why change the definition of recession?” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked.

“Any ‘journalist’ or ‘pundit’ NOT calling it a recession is lying to you,” the House Judiciary GOP remarked:

Fifty-one percent of Americans consider the economy to be in “poor” condition, a recent poll from TheEconomist/YouGov found.

