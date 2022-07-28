Democrats Mocked for Attempting to Redefine Recession: ‘They Don’t Identify with Recession’

Democrats and establishment media outlets were mocked across social media on Thursday for attempting to redefine “recession,” as many pointed out that the far left has done the same with other words — such as “woman” — frequently redefining words to better suit their own political purposes.

The United States economy contracted in the second quarter of 2022, marking the second consecutive quarter registering no growth. Economists expected the economy to grow by 0.3 percent, but the GDP shrank by 0.9 percent in the second quarter.

It is commonly considered a recession after two straight quarters of negative growth, although the Biden administration is now in the business of challenging the definition.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, for example, overtly denied that definition, as did White House economic adviser Brian Deese.

“It’s not the definition that economists have traditionally relied on,” Deese stated:

Doocy: "If things are going so great, why are White House officials are redefining recession?" Jean-Pierre: "We are not." Doocy: "It's two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth… How is that not redefining recession?" Jean-Pierre: "That's not the definition." pic.twitter.com/eyyvYdZWMj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2022

Brian Deese, yesterday: "Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession.” Deese, 2008: “Economists have a technical definition of recession, which is two consecutive quarters of negative growth.” pic.twitter.com/MzVk7drq3v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2022

Republicans have been quick to mock the Biden administration’s denials.

“Biden and the media don’t want the US to be in a recession. They don’t ‘identify’ with recession, just as some biological males don’t ‘identify’ as males,” author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said.

“In the progressive universe, if you’ve don’t feel like it’s a recession, it’s not a recession. Psychology overrides reality!” he added:

Biden and the media don’t want the US to be in a recession. They don’t “identify” with recession, just as some biological males don’t “identify” as males. In the progressive universe, if you’ve don’t feel like it’s a recession, it’s not a recession. Psychology overrides reality! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 28, 2022

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), made a similar observation.

“Just a few words that liberals have redefined,” she began, listing recession, woman. vaccine, democracy, healthcare, racist, and mostly peaceful as a few examples:

Just a few words that liberals have redefined:

"recession"

"woman"

"vaccine"

"democracy"

"healthcare"

"racist"

"mostly peaceful" https://t.co/XINob7S6in — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 27, 2022

“Magically for the first time ever this won’t be considered a recession,” Donald Trump Jr. observed:

Magically for the first time ever this won’t be considered a recession. U.S. economy shrinks for second straight quarter, igniting recession fears https://t.co/Wvc03ujvHr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2022

“The White House can try to redefine recession, but they can’t change how dismal people feel about the failing Biden economy! Two quarters of negative economic growth = recession (Biden’s advisers said this prior to today),” former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany remarked:

The White House can try to redefine recession, but they can’t change how dismal people feel about the failing Biden economy! Two quarters of negative economic growth = recession (Biden’s advisers said this prior to today) Biden economy = 28% approval (Quinnipiac) — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 28, 2022

“Democrats, say it with me now,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said. “We are in a recession.”

Democrats, say it with me now: We are in a recession. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 28, 2022

“If you’re not worried about a recession, why change the definition of recession?” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked.

If you’re not worried about a recession, why change the definition of recession? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2022

“Any ‘journalist’ or ‘pundit’ NOT calling it a recession is lying to you,” the House Judiciary GOP remarked:

Any “journalist” or “pundit” NOT calling it a recession is lying to you. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 28, 2022

Fifty-one percent of Americans consider the economy to be in “poor” condition, a recent poll from TheEconomist/YouGov found.