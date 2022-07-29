Another Top Kamala Harris Aide Leaves Vice President’s Office 

Another one of Vice President Kamala Harris’s top aides is exiting her office, which has been plagued with high turnover rates, CNN reported on Friday evening.

Michael Collins, Harris’s director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, is leaving his position after serving 16 months in the Biden-Harris administration.

“It has been a difficult decision, but I’ve decided to leave this amazing experience in the middle of August and transition to the next stage of my life,” Collins wrote in a letter to staff. “I’m so grateful to the Vice President for trusting me with this privilege and was honored to support the President’s and Vice President’s tireless, committed and historic work.”

Collins is just the latest official to leave the vice president’s office.

Just two weeks ago, a pair of Harris’s senior aides left the office.

Harris’s domestic policy adviser Rohini Kosoglu, who has been with the vice president since her time in the U.S. Senate, announced his departure from Harris’s office earlier in the month.

July also saw Meghan Groob, the vice president’s director of speechwriting, announce her departure from the office after working in her position for less than four months. Groob joined Harris’s office after her previous speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham left the office in February.

Further, Harris’s deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh left the office in March.

Another pair of staffers exited the vice president’s office in January. Harris’s press operations director Peter Velz and her deputy director of public engagement Vincent Evans moved on from the office for other opportunities.

December marked the beginning of the mass exodus of staffers from Harris’s office, with her former communications director Ashley Etienne and former press secretary Symone Sanders leaving the office.

A December report explained that Harris’s staffers work under “a constant fear of backstabbing.”

Harris’s staffers were reportedly upset with “abuse” in the work environment and being “treated like shit.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.