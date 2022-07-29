Democrat Linda Sanchez Flips off Republicans at Congressional Baseball Game that GOP Won 10-0

UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Rep. Linda Sanchez, R-Calif., bats during the Republicans' 8-7 victory in the 55th Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park, June 23, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
Nick Gilbertson

Republican members of Congress took home a blowout victory in the Congressional Baseball Game Thursday night, blanking their Democrat counterparts 10-0 in a shutout. Amid the lopsided contest, Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) flipped the middle finger to GOP players, drawing criticism from many on social media.

Early on in the game, with Republicans holding a four-run lead, Sen. John Ossoff (D-GA) was thrown out at third base. Rep. August Pluger (R-TX) scooped a throw from the outfield on a hop and laid down a terrific tag on the Democrat senator.

According to Breitbart News politics reporter Jacob Bliss, chants of “USA!” erupted from the GOP dugout after the out.

Following a half-hour-long rain delay in the fourth inning, the frustration of the Democrats boiled over. Down 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Sanchez flipped the bird at GOP members of Congress while trotting past their dugout.

“Rep. Linda Sanchez is classless,” wrote best-selling author Nick Adams in a tweet.

“Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive,” Adams added. “Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees.”

Benny Johnson, the Chief Creative Officer at Turning Point USA, blasted her behavior as a “[p]erfect representation of the modern Left.”

In another tweet, Johnson shared a video of horrendous infield defense by the Democrat’s shortstop, though it is unclear who was playing the position and what inning the error occurred.

Town Hall writer Julio Rosas noted that Rep. Eric Swalwell drew some of “the loudest boos” “from the GOP section” when he stepped into the batter’s box.

Outside the game, radical leftist demonstrators gathered and protested about climate change. The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said three individuals were arrested, Fox News reported. A number of protestors could be seen outside Nationals Park, seemingly voicing their support of the reconciliation package that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) agreed to on Wednesday, which aims to shell out $369.8 billion on climate change programs.

Protestors gathered with signs reading “This is a Climate Emergency” and “Democrats Seal the Deal on Climate.” On Wednesday, ahead of the game, the USCP’s Chief Tom Manger announced in a tweet that the UCSP was “aware that demonstrators are planning to protest political issues” at the ball game. 

“Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place,” he added. 

“We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home,” Manger said. “We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event.”

