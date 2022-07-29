Republican members of Congress took home a blowout victory in the Congressional Baseball Game Thursday night, blanking their Democrat counterparts 10-0 in a shutout. Amid the lopsided contest, Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) flipped the middle finger to GOP players, drawing criticism from many on social media.

Early on in the game, with Republicans holding a four-run lead, Sen. John Ossoff (D-GA) was thrown out at third base. Rep. August Pluger (R-TX) scooped a throw from the outfield on a hop and laid down a terrific tag on the Democrat senator.

Brutal third base out for ⁦@SenOssoff⁩ at the congressional baseball game. pic.twitter.com/zNmI7rKb23 — Jacob Bliss (@JacobMBliss) July 29, 2022

According to Breitbart News politics reporter Jacob Bliss, chants of “USA!” erupted from the GOP dugout after the out.

Following a half-hour-long rain delay in the fourth inning, the frustration of the Democrats boiled over. Down 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Sanchez flipped the bird at GOP members of Congress while trotting past their dugout.

Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA) flips off the Republican dug out. Her team got blown out 10-0.pic.twitter.com/CgPOaEsLs4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 29, 2022

Rep. Linda Sanchez is classless. Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive. Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 29, 2022

“Rep. Linda Sanchez is classless,” wrote best-selling author Nick Adams in a tweet.

“Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive,” Adams added. “Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees.”

Benny Johnson, the Chief Creative Officer at Turning Point USA, blasted her behavior as a “[p]erfect representation of the modern Left.”

California Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez gave the Republican dug out the finger right before her team got BODIED 10-0 by the GOP in the congressional baseball game. What a nasty, disgusting slob. Perfect representation of the modern Left:pic.twitter.com/TigaRA7I1d — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2022

In another tweet, Johnson shared a video of horrendous infield defense by the Democrat’s shortstop, though it is unclear who was playing the position and what inning the error occurred.

Democrats just got BLOWN OUT by Republicans 10-0 (!!!) in the congressional baseball game. A sign of things to come in November. Here’s an example of how humiliating the Democrat party is – watch: pic.twitter.com/WQu4EDVuMe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2022

Town Hall writer Julio Rosas noted that Rep. Eric Swalwell drew some of “the loudest boos” “from the GOP section” when he stepped into the batter’s box.

So far, the loudest boos at the Congressional baseball game from the GOP section was when Eric Swalwell was up to bat. He got thrown out at first btw. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 29, 2022

Outside the game, radical leftist demonstrators gathered and protested about climate change. The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said three individuals were arrested, Fox News reported. A number of protestors could be seen outside Nationals Park, seemingly voicing their support of the reconciliation package that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) agreed to on Wednesday, which aims to shell out $369.8 billion on climate change programs.

Protestors gathered with signs reading “This is a Climate Emergency” and “Democrats Seal the Deal on Climate.” On Wednesday, ahead of the game, the USCP’s Chief Tom Manger announced in a tweet that the UCSP was “aware that demonstrators are planning to protest political issues” at the ball game.

“Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place,” he added.

“We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home,” Manger said. “We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event.”