Former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) is leading the Republican primary field for U.S. Senate in Missouri with election day rapidly approaching, according to a private survey from the Greitens campaign exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

The survey reached out to 513,245 voters, and live voters made up 20 percent of the figure, establishing an enormous sample size of more than 100,000 voters. Greitens leads the pack with an impressive 33 percent of the response in a crowded primary field. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Vicky Hartzer (R-MO) trail the America First candidate at 29 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Other candidates drew six percent of the response, while an additional twelve percent remained undecided.

Of the remainder of the more than half a million individuals contacted, 30 percent did not answer but were left a voicemail, 27 percent did not answer but did not have a voicemail established, 11 percent were undecided if they would vote in the primary, eight percent refused to say who they would vote for, and four percent were wrong numbers. The survey comes on the heels of another from earlier this week, which found that 62 percent of individuals who voted for former president Donald J. Trump in 2016 or 2020 were backing Greitens.

A number of major developments have materialized in the past month, starting with Trump’s stern rejection of Hartzler on July 8. In a Truth Social post, he declared he would not be endorsing her and told voters they “can forget about” her in the race. The announcement served as a brutal blow, considering Trump’s kingmaker status in the GOP. Nonetheless, a pro-Hartzler Super PAC called Defend Our Freedom Action Fund has repeatedly bashed Schmitt since then, running advertisements that highlight his China-friendly work as a Missouri state senator years ago, as well as his ties to radical former State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal (D), who called for Trump’s assassination in 2017, which Breitbart News first documented.

Breitbart News reached out to Chappelle-Nadal, who stated in an email that Schmitt “worked very well” with her during their time together in the state senate. While Trump has ruled out Hartzler, he has not endorsed another candidate to this point, though he praised Greitens — a former Navy Seal officer who served on four deployments — while speaking with One America News, as the Missouri Independent noted.

“Eric is tough and he’s smart. A little controversial, but I’ve endorsed controversial people before. So we’ll see what happens,” said the 45th president.

The primary is on Tuesday, August 2.