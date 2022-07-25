The vast majority of Missouri Republican primary voters who supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 or 2020 say they are voting for former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) in Missouri’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, according to a private survey from the Greitens campaign shared exclusively with Breitbart News.

The survey reached out to a staggering 115,983 voters, and live voters comprised 21 percent of that number, yielding an enormous sample size. Of live voters, 62 percent said they are casting their ballots for Greitens in the primary, while only eight percent said they are not voting for the former governor. Another 18 percent said they would be voting for another candidate, and those who were “undecided” made up eight percent of participants. Four percent said they were voting in the primary but refused to say for whom.

The poll sheds significant light on where GOP voters stand with the August 2 primary just over a week away. Greitens taking the lion’s share of Trump Republicans in a crowded primary field indicates potential problems for other candidates on election day, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), who have both consistently polled behind Greitens and remain behind him in the Real Clear Politics polling average. The pair, along with other candidates, including Rep Billy Long (R-MO), only garnered the support of 18 percent of the Trump Republicans in Missouri, collectively, with just another 12 percent up for grabs. In other words, Greitens is taking in Trump Republicans at a clip of more than three to one versus the rest of the field.

Further spelling doom for Hartzler among the demographic was Trump’s announcement that he would not endorse her in the race. His rejection of Hartlzer bears major implications in Missouri, where the 45th president won handily in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Throughout his campaign, Greitens has been the candidate most aligned with Trump’s agenda, and his vow to vote Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) out of leadership while also taking on the rest of the GOP establishment, the left, and the mainstream media have further separated him from the pack. The survey indicates his messaging is resonating with Trump Republicans in a far superior way than the rest of the field. The Republican establishment has repeatedly targeted Greitens and has even drummed up a narrative that he would have trouble in the general election against a Democrat. However, Decision Desk’s midterm election forecast model dismantles the establishment talking point, showing Greitens has a 95.9 percent chance of winning the general election against a Democrat opponent.

“Look, one of the reasons why they come after me … is because they know that in the United States Senate, I’m going to be President Trump’s biggest champion. They know that I’m going to be the biggest champion for the MAGA movement,” Greitens previously told Breitbart News Saturday.

“That’s why [Mitch] McConnell is coming after me, that’s why Karl Rove is coming after me, that’s why all of the RINOs in Missouri are coming after me because they want to stop me, and they are also really trying to stop President Trump and the America First movement,” he continued.

Outside of the 21 percent contacted who were live voters, the remainder of the 115,983 voters contacted were either undecided if they would vote in the primary (12 percent), did not answer and did not have a voicemail established (29 percent), received a voicemail from the polling agency (28 percent), refused to say if they were voting in the primary (eight percent), or were a wrong number (two percent.)