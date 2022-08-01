Political figures reacted to former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of “Eric” in Missouri’s Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate, which came after Trump bashed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s campaign, noting the “great dishonesty in politics” over a poll that deliberately undercounts support for Trump.

Trump endorsed “Eric” Monday, the day before the state’s August 2 primaries, but did so in a teasing way, generically endorsing “Eric” in the race pitting former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) against Eric Schmitt.

“We must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for border security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border,” Trump said in a statement, adding that this individual must not back down to the “Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country.”

“I trust the great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” he added:

Greitens was quick to tout the endorsement, as it generated a buzz from others who deemed it “one of the greatest trolls of all time.”

I'm honored to receive President Trump's endorsement. From the beginning, I've been the true MAGA Champion fighting against the RINO establishment backing Schmitt. President Trump said it best when he characterized Schmitt's campaign as 'great dishonesty in politics.'

The endorsement comes as support for Greitens grows, maintaining his lead in the state’s primary contest. Over the weekend, Greitens’ campaign shared the results of a private survey with Breitbart News, showing him leading his closest competitor, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, by four percentage points:

The survey has reached out to a staggering 513,245 voters as of Friday night, engaging 23 percent of the half a million individuals in live phone calls. Of the more than 100,000 live voters contacted, a strong 34 percent say they are supporting Greitens in the primary, giving him a four percentage point lead over his next closest competitor, Missouri Attorney general Eric Schmitt, who took 30 percent of the response. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), whom former President Donald J. Trump has said he is not endorsing, received support from 21 percent of poll participants. Each of the three candidates gained one percentage point in support from numbers Breitbart News published from the same running survey Friday, which covered figures tabulated as of Thursday night. It showed Greitens at 33 percent, Schmitt at 29 percent, and Hartzler at 20 percent. In other words, no one has gained ground on Greitens. Undecided voters made up 12 percent of the response as of Thursday’s numbers published on Friday, but the latest information reveals the demographic is starting to dwindle with Tuesday’s election just days out. Currently, 10 percent of respondents are unsure who they will back.

Greitens spoke with Breitbart News Saturday over the weekend, describing Schmitt as a “RINO.”