President Joe Biden is expected to speak after news broke of a successful drone strike killing al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan.

Al-Zawahri is the main leader of al-Qaeda and the successor of Osama bin Laden.

The strike took place Sunday afternoon, according to reports, but the White House waited to announce the news until his death could be confirmed.

The president’s speech is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m.