Rep. Charlie Crist, who’s running as a Democrat in Flordia’s gubernatorial primary election later this month, has prepared to drop $20 million on a statewide advertising blitz in the coming months starting in September, the Hill reported.

As the congressman feels confident about making it through the primary election against his Democrat opponent, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, his ads are reportedly going to start mid-September — after the primary — and run until the November general election.

The Hill first reported that Crist’s campaign would spend nearly $5.2 million on his home turf, the Tampa media market. In addition, he will spend almost $5 million in Miami and more than $4.8 million in Orlando, which would include over $2.2 million in Spanish ads.

Crist’s ad spending also includes roughly $2.16 million in the Northern Florida media market, including $918,000 in Jacksonville and almost $572,000 in Pensacola.

The Hill emphasized that Crist’s ad spending is in a lot for Florida, which is already an expensive media market. He has raised roughly $14 million for his bid for the governor’s mansion since jumping into the race last year as a congressman.

The congressman looking to return to the governor’s mansion still has to make it through the primary against Fried — the only Democrat currently elected to a statewide office, according to her Twitter bio. However, polling has shown that the congressman is the favorite to advance past the primary and face Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

The incumbent Republican governor will have a massive fundraising advantage over either Democrat who makes it past the primary. DeSantis has taken in more than $100 million for his reelection bid.

Crist’s campaign manager, Austin Durrer, told the Hill, “Ron DeSantis has taken every opportunity to put his presidential ambitions ahead of the needs of our state. This fall, our campaign is going to make sure Floridians know it, and how it’s negatively impacting their daily lives.”

