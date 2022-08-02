DeSantis Team Declines Request for Governor to Appear on ‘The View’

The far-left show The View requested Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to appear on the program, telling the governor’s office that they would be “honored” by it. His team ultimately declined the request, as DeSantis’s deputy press secretary Brian Griffin doubted it would be a “genuine pursuit of truth,” given past statements from the cohosts.

“.@TheView emailed our office on Friday asking for us to arrange an appearance from Governor DeSantis on the show. ‘We would be honored,’ they wrote. Thoughts?” Griffin asked on social media.

Many of the commenters were skeptical of the show’s request.

“They’ve never been fair to a single conservative they’ve had on. I don’t know why the Governor would spare his time for them. That’s just me,” one wrote, as another warned that it was a “setup.”

Some, however, viewed it as a risky move for the co-hosts of the show.

“I wish those women, or whatever they identify as, good luck. I’m not going to worry on the least about my Governor!” one said.

“Do it. He can handle those biddies,” another chimed in.

The flattery of the request did not work on DeSantis or his team, however.

“Thanks for the invite. I understand that you are sending this request on behalf of your team,” Griffin wrote in his response, asking if the hosts of the View are “truly interested in hearing from Governor DeSantis about all of the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihoods, to stand up for parents and children, and to defend freedom.”

“Which of the below statement from the hosts of the View do you recommend our team consider when deciding if the interview will be a genuine pursuit of truth? Or worth the time?” he continued, listing key quotes from the cohosts.

He mentioned Joy Behar in August 2021 stating, “You’re just short of calling [Governor DeSantis] a negligent, homicidal sociopath, because that’s what he is.” At the time, Behar added that he was risking the lives of children, parents, and grandparents “so he can appeal to his white supremacist base” and get reelected.

Griffin continued with a comment from Sunny Hostin from June 2022, when she said “Death-Santis … I think he’s a fascist and a bigot.”

In April 2022, the hosts discussed the Parental Rights in Education bill and the governor’s battle with Disney, and Hostin concluded that DeSantis’s policies were “anti-Black, it’s anti-gay, it’s anti-LGBTQ+ community.”

“And for some reason, the Republican base responds to it,” she said at the time.

“We will pass on this offer,” Griffin told the show:

“Perfect,” DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw responded. “There is nothing that infuriates liberals more than seeing their own insane words repeated back to them in black and white.”