The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Republican Party of Arizona (RPAZ) released a joint statement late Tuesday night blasting Pinal County for ballot issues on primary election night.

Following reports of at least 12 precincts having a shortage of ballots, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and RPAZ Chairwoman Kelli Ward released a joint statement demanding the Pinal County Elections Director, David Frisk, to “immediately” resign for the “comprehensive failure” that “disenfranchises Arizonans.”

The joint statement read:

During Arizona’s primary elections, the RNC and Republican Party of Arizona’s poll observer program documented and reported multiple failures by Pinal County’s Elections Administrator, including 63,000 mail-in ballots delivered to the wrong voters and multiple Republican-heavy precinct locations running out of ballots. This is a comprehensive failure that disenfranchises Arizonans and exemplifies why Republican-led efforts for transparency at the ballot box are so important. Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk should resign immediately.

The official Twitter page for the Pinal County Government confirmed there was a lack of ballots, claiming there was an “unprecedented demand for in-person ballots.”

The county government claimed that the shortage was only for a limited amount of precincts and that the country would continue to print some additional ballots and distribute them to the affected precinct polling place as the voting was still in process earlier in the day.

If you experience an issue, a reminder: you can choose to use the express vote device located at the polling place, or as long as you are physically in line at 7:00pm today, you will be permitted to cast a ballot. Voters who arrive after 7:00pm are not permitted to cast a vote. — Pinal County – Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) August 2, 2022

Interestingly enough, the RNC announced — exclusively to Breitbart News over the weekend — that it hit a significant milestone in its multi-million-dollar investment into election integrity for the midterm elections.

The committee’s investments included 17 state election integrity directors and 28 in-state election integrity councils, which have recruited tens of thousands of poll watchers and workers in battleground states across the country.

Marking 100 days left before the election this past weekend, the RNC has surpassed a significant milestone with over 32,000 poll watchers in primary, general, and special elections so far this cycle. In addition, they have made over 65,000 unique volunteer engagements and have held over 2,700 Election Integrity trainings.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.