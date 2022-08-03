Oregon’s Driftwood Public Library is teaming up with a local high school to establish a “gender-affirming” closet for students, designed to help children circumvent their parents in identifying as the opposite sex, asking donors for a series of items including “trans tape.”

The public library recently announced the “Gender Affirming Closet Donation Kickoff,” which takes place Thursday, August 4. The donations are part of an effort to establish a “gender-affirming” closet at Taft High.

“Many students that are transgender and/or nonbinary are not supported by their parents nor can showcase it with their daily clothing choices,” the library’s announcement reads.

“These students will be able to go into the closet and take anything that they may need to identify however they are comfortable within their clothing,” it continues, touting the inclusion of makeup brochures as well as “different resources” children can reach out to.

“All donated items will be stored at Driftwood Public library until the beginning of the school year when we have their forever home,” the library added.

The library also created an Amazon wishlist for those unable to attend the event. The wishlist contains items such as false eyelashes, chest binders, “trans tape,” jewelry, makeup, boxers, bras, and more.

According to the library’s website, the donation kickoff will include a guest speaker, face painting, bins for donations, a scavenger hunt, and “free small pride flags and stickers.”

This is not the first instance of a school introducing a “gender-affirming” closet. As Breitbart News reported in July, Missouri’s Columbia Public Schools Board of Education reportedly accepted a $10,000 grant for the creation of a “gender-affirming closet” at Rock Bridge High School.

The push for these “gender-affirming” closets comes as radical leftist activists continue in their attempts to force gender ideology on children, ramping up fierce battles with parents and school board members across the country. All the while, some celebrities continue in their attempts to normalize such abnormal behavior in the public sphere.

