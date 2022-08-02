Demi Lovato Says She Is Using ‘She/Her’ Pronouns Again: ‘I’m Such a Fluid Person’

Left-wing actress and “Impeach Trump” songstress Demi Lovato says she is going back to using “she” and “her” pronouns after previously using “they” and “them,” adding, “I’m such a fluid person.”

Lovato appeared in a recent episode of the Spout podcast, where host Tamara Dhia admitted that she does not understand the concept of “they” and “them” pronouns, and asked the singer to explain it to her.

That’s when the “La La Land” singer revealed that she is actually going by the pronouns “she” and “her” again.

“Yeah, so, they/them is um, I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again,” Lovato said. “I’m such a fluid person.”

Lovato continued:

I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said “women” and “men,” I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me, because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/ her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.

In May of last year, just months after coming out as “pansexual,” Lovato claimed that she was gender non-binary, proclaiming to the public that she would be using the pronouns “they” and “them” to refer to herself.

A few months after that, however, the pop star announced that it’s “okay” if people “misgender” her, because even she sometimes can’t remember which pronouns she had decided to use.

The concept of gender fluidity has become an increasingly popular trend among young people in the wake of the entertainment industry, media outlets, and left-wing activists promulgating the notion and hyping transgenderism.

But as for now, it appears that Lovato is over the gender pronoun craze, switching back to “she” and “her” — until further notice.

