Poll: Majority of Republicans Support Donald Trump in 2024 GOP Primary

Former President Donald Trump enjoys majority support in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary race, a Harvard-Harris survey reveals.

The survey asked respondents, “If the Republican presidential primary for the 2024 election was held today, who would you vote for?” It gave respondents a series of choices, including Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

A clear majority of Republicans, 52 percent, said they would support Trump in a 2024 GOP primary election. No other candidate came close, as DeSantis fell 33 percent behind with 19 percent of the vote.

No other candidate even garnered double digits, as Pence came in third place with seven percent support, followed by Haley with five percent. Nine percent said they “don’t know” who they would support, and two percent said “someone else.”

When Trump is taken out of the equation, DeSantis takes a double digit lead with 34 percent of the vote. Pence follows with 19 percent, and Cruz and Haley tie for third, garnering seven percent support each:

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 52%

DeSantis 19%

Pence 7%

Haley 5%

Cruz 3%

Pompeo 1%

Rubio 1%

T. Scott 1% Harvard Caps & Harris / 07/27-28https://t.co/ybpTY9KNOz — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 2, 2022

Notably, Trump’s support from Republicans is far greater than Biden’s support from Democrats, as less than one-third, 31 percent, said they would choose Biden in a hypothetical 2024 Democrat primary race.

The survey also shows Trump besting Biden in a potential head to head matchup, garnering 45 percent to Biden’s 41 percent. Fourteen percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken July 27-28, 2022, among 1,885 registered voters.

Trump has continually hinted that he is throwing his hat in the ring in 2024, recently telling New York Magazine that a decision has been made, but the timing has not yet been decided.

“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore,” Trump told the magazine.

“In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he doubled down. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after [the midterms],” he added.