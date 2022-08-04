Nine more candidates backed by former President Donald Trump officially advanced to their general election races Thursday night, putting his overall record in 2022 at 181-10.

The Associated Press officials declared Former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor Kari Lake the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona Thursday night after two days of anticipation. With 88 percent of the vote reported, Lake had garnered 46.8 percent of the response, nearly a three-point lead to Karrin Taylor Robson’s 44 percent.

‘Bout time. https://t.co/LtmoB0tWMb — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) August 5, 2022

In Tennessee, all eight candidates backed by former President Trump officially advanced to their general election:

Gov Bill Lee – GOP nominee for Governor

Rep. Diana Harshbarger – GOP nominee for the First Congressional District

Rep. Tim Burchett – GOP nominee for the Second Congressional District

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann – GOP nominee for the Third Congressional District

Rep. Scott DesJarlais GOP nominee for the Fourth Congressional District

Rep. John Rose – GOP nominee for the Sixth Congressional District

Rep Mark Green. GOP nominee for the Seventh Congressional District

Rep. David Kustoff – GOP nominee for the Eighth Congressional District

The big night for Trump-backed candidates follows sweeping primary wins Tuesday in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, and Missouri. Blake Masters won the U.S. Senatorial primary in Arizona and will face Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the general election, while Tudor Dixon secured the Republican nominee for governor in Michigan and battle with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) this fall. Moreover, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who voted to impeach then-President Trump, was beaten by challenger John Gibbs, putting his record in the past two days at 34-0.

Candidates backed by the 45th president now have perfect records in 28 states:

Texas: 33-0 Indiana: 6-0 Ohio: 16-0

West Virginia: 2-0 Kentucky: 6-0 Pennsylvania: 8-0 Alabama: 6-0 Arkansas: 5-0 California: 7-0 [8-0 with Rep. Connie Conway’s (R-CA) special election victory] Iowa: 4-0 Mississippi: 1-0 Montana: 2-0 New Jersey: 1-0 South Dakota: 1-0 Nevada: 2-0 North Dakota: 2-0 Virginia: 4-0 Alaska: 1-0 Colorado: 1-0 Illinois: 4-0 Oklahoma: 4-0 Utah: 3-0 Maryland: 1-0 Kansas: 5-0 Missouri: 4-0 Michigan: 7-0 Arizona ( 9-0) Tennessee (8-0)

Primary elections continue Tuesday in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin.