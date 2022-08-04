Four People Critically Injured After Lightning Strike near White House

Four people were critically injured after lightning struck just outside the White House on Thursday evening.

Two adult males and two adult females were transported to area hospitals with critical life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males & 2 adult females to area hospitals. All had critical life threatening injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022

The lightning hit Lafayette Park, which is directly across the street from the White House.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said in a video statement:

At 6:52 p.m., D.C. fire and EMS received a report of a lightning strike in Lafayette park with multiple patients. When we arrived, we found a total of four patients. There were two adult males and there were two adult females. All four were suffering from critical life-threatening injuries. We were able to quickly treat and transport all four patients, and they were all taken to area hospitals.

Statement from @dcfireems regarding the lightning strike at Lafayette Park – #DCsBravest express sincere gratitude to the Uniformed Division of @SecretService and officers of US Park Police/@usparkpolicepio for rendering immediate medical care to the injured. #SaferStrongerDC pic.twitter.com/3ubPNA3MXn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 5, 2022

Maggiolo also praised U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service for their quick responses to those injured by the lightning strike.

“We want to make note of the fact that uniformed officers from both the United States Secret Service uniformed division as well as the United States Park Police, who witnessed this lightning strike, I want to thank them for immediately responding to the scene and rendering aid to the four injured individuals,” Maggiolo concluded.

