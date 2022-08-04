House Majority PAC, the largest outside group for Democrat congressional campaigns aligned with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), will reportedly spend $19.9 million across 23 media markets in an attempt to save the party’s slim majority.

In the numbers first reported by Axios, Pelosi’s Super PAC will spend roughly $20 million in an attempt to flood the airwaves from September to the November election night.

The campaign ads will reportedly tout the party’s accomplishments, which the Democrats have had little of, and attack their Republican opponents, which they call “extremist,” despite their own radical bills they have attempted to pass.

House Majority PAC will use this as an attempt to boost the House Democrats in the final months of the midterm cycle, where they are projected to lose the majority and give the Republicans a majority of between 12 and 35 seats.

Axios noted that in addition to giving the final push for safe district Democrats, the ad campaign would be a “lifeline” for all the vulnerable Democrats.

Pelosi’s Super PAC initially spent $101.8 million on television and digital ads this cycle, which they announced as part of their initial investment in March.

The full list of media markets are:

Chicago, Illinois: $4 million

Cleveland, Ohio: $2.6 million

Syracuse, New York: $2 million

Cincinnati, Ohio: $1.4 million

Boston, Massachusetts: $1.1 million

Hartford, Connecticut: $906.7 thousand

St. Louis, Missouri: 799.9 thousand

Albany, New York: $769.5 thousand

Binghamton, New York: $768.5 thousand

San Antonio, Texas: $740.2 thousand

Los Angeles, California: $665.2 thousand

Toledo, Ohio: $510 thousand

Harlingen, Texas: $506.3 thousand

Norfolk, Virginia: $455 thousand

Champaign, Illinois: $449.6 thousand

Minneapolis, Minnesota: $424.6 thousand

Grand Rapids, Michigan: $375 thousand

Fresno, California: $355 thousand

Greenville, North Carolina: $315 thousand

Seattle, Washington: $300 thousand

Utica, New York: $266.1 thousand

Laredo, Texas: $115 thousand

New York, New York: $88.8 thousand

House Majority PAC’s executive director, Abby Curran Horrell, told Axios, “These reservations will enable us to flip and defend seats across the country and show just how out of touch Republicans are with the American people.”

“The GOP continues to nominate extremist candidates who will act as a rubber stamp for the disastrous MAGA agenda,” she added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.