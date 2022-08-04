Pinal County, Arizona, removed Elections Director David Frisk from his post following pressure from Republicans after ballot issues occured on Primary Election Night.

Pinal County released a statement, stating that, given the recent ballot issues on election night, where there was a lack of ballots in certain precincts, “David Frisk is no longer in the position of Elections Director and is no longer employed by Pinal County.”

As a result, County Recorder Virginia Ross resigned from her role and was appointed to the position of Elections Director, effective immediately. “Ross did not oversee the Elections Department for this primary election in her role as the County Recorder,” the release added.

There will be a Special Session Meeting with the Board of Supervisors this Friday to appoint a County Recorder to fill in the remainder of Ross’s term, which ends December 31, 2024.

Ross said in a statement explaining her experience:

Having been the Recorder for Pinal County since 2013, this primary election has been a stinging experience for us all. I look forward to involving all stakeholders in Pinal County as we work together to finish this primary election, before immediately turning our attention to the November election.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and the Republican Party of Arizona (RPAZ) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward released the following statement regarding the removal of Frisk:

Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk’s removal is an important step towards restoring Arizonans’ faith in their elections. The election failures observed by our joint election integrity program during Arizona’s primary were unacceptable and underscore why transparency at the ballot box is so important.

“Republicans will continue to hold incompetence accountable, fight for transparency, and make it easier to vote and harder to cheat in Arizona and nationwide,” McDaniel and Ward added.

On Primary Election Night, after the news broke of there not being enough ballots at certain precincts, McDaniel and Ward also released a joint statement slamming the county and called for Frisk to “immediately” resign due to the “comprehensive failure” that “disenfranchises Arizonans.”

Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for Arizona governor, also released a statement in support of the elections director resigning while also asking two questions: “If your right to vote was literally taken away, is this person’s resignation enough to remedy that?” and “How much bigger would our win be if all these people were allowed to vote?”

