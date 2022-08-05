Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Matthew Cartwright (PA) reportedly had to pay tax penalties for late condo payments in 2021, three years after he previously faced scrutiny for another tax delinquency.

The vulnerable Democrat owed $436.63 in penalties and interest due to late property tax payments for his condo in Washington, D.C., that the congressman shares with his wife, the Washington Free Beacon found on his records filed with the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue.

Cartwright did not respond to the Beacon’s request for comment.

The congressman’s record has come under more scrutiny in this election cycle as Cartwright will be going up against a tough Republican competitor — Jim Bognet — in November.

Cartwright votes with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 99 percent of the time, and with President Joe Biden 100 percent of the time. While his voting records show he supports the far-left policies of his party leadership, it is unclear if Cartwright would vote for the Manchin-Schumer ‘Inflation Reduction’ Bill that is supposed to raise taxes on middle-income earners.

However, when it comes to delinquent taxes, his opponent last cycle ran an ad on the congressman his tax hypocrisy for supporting a tax hike “while refusing to pay taxes on his luxury Washington condo.” When Cartwright was caught the last time for regularly making late payments and raking up thousands of dollars in penalties and interest between 2013 and 2018, he marked it as an “oversight,” the Associated Press reported.

The report noted that Cartwright also received a notice from the city in 2015 that threatened to put his condo up for sale if his accrued delinquent tax bills were not paid. Noting that he ultimately paid the bills, he claimed that being a congressman “is a very busy job” and he is “working really hard at it.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.