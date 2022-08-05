Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse (R), one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, is projected to advance to the general election, where he is in a safe seat and would more than likely be reelected.

Associated Press called the race on Friday, declaring Newhouse would advance in Washington Fourth Congressional District.

The four-term congressman was virtually tied with Democrat Doug White — both receiving roughly 25 percent — meaning they both advance to the general election, where the incumbent is more than likely to win in the safe Republican seat.

Newhouse squeezed by with 25 percent in the crowded primary facing one Democrat, who also advanced, after six other Republicans he faced split the vote.

The six Republicans split 49 percent of the vote, as Dave Wasserman of Cook Political Report pointed out, which ultimately allowed him to scrape by with 25 percent as Republicans did not get behind just one challenger.

New: pro-impeachment #WA04 Rep. Dan Newhouse (R) advances to the general election, where he's safe. But he's lucky: his pro-Trump GOP challengers split 49% of the vote six ways, while he scraped by w/ 25%. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 6, 2022

The third highest vote-getter, Loren Culp, was four percent shy of making it to the general with only 21 percent. Culp was a Trump-endorsed former small-town police chief who lost the gubernatorial race in 202o to Democrat Jay Inslee.

In Washington, a mandatory recount in the margin of votes between the numbers two and three was less than half of one percent and closer than 2,000 votes.

At the time the race was called for the Republican candidate, Jerrod Sessler had roughly 12 percent, Brad Klippert had a little over ten percent, Corey Gibson had roughly 3.5, Benancio Garcia had roughly 1.4 percent, and Jacek Kobiesa had less than half a percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.