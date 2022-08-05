WaPo: Drag Shows for Children Are ‘Squeaky-Clean,’ ‘Family-Friendly’

The Washington Post is continuing its apparent public relations campaign on behalf of drag shows for children by running another op-ed claiming the events are “squeaky-clean for family-friendly audiences,” and laws aimed at banning them are the true indoctrination.

“Drafting laws to ban children from our performances is much less about the imagined sexual dangers of a drag show than the imagined dangers of failing to indoctrinate children with fear and shame around queerness from an early age,” drag queen Sasha Velour writes in the Post.

“Drag, certainly, is nothing dangerous,” Velour writes, and “critics who cry otherwise do so because they don’t understand drag.”

Critics, to Velour, are merely “recirculating deeply homophobic stereotypes about ‘grooming’ to defend their campaign against queer and trans existence.”

But women’s rights campaigner Natasha Chart told Breitbart News it is more than Velour might have one believe.

“The premise of queer theory is that there are no boundaries and no definitions that should be tolerable, and anything that is majority is categorically oppressive,” she said. “The LGB movement has basically been hijacked at this point, by, you know, straight people who want to be interesting and kinksters of almost every description.”

“These kids are basically being raised on heavily pornified content that they have no idea — normalizing,” she continued. “They’re turning these kids into like shock troops for very anti-social behavior.”

Velour says that “demonization of queer people and our culture will never actually make us disappear.”

The new narrative that the Post and other leftists have been attempting to push is one that says it is really conservatives who are sexualizing drag shows for children.

Velour is no different, saying that “It’s telling that conservatives have centered the drag debate on children. Drag is no less appropriate than other forms of entertainment.”

“We edit our performances to be squeaky-clean for family-friendly audiences,” Velour insists, though, Libs of TikTok has posted a plethora of evidence to the contrary.

“A child who sees queens and kings onstage twirling in costume, acting absurd and authentic before all of society, is bound to develop empathy and tolerance,” Velour continues.

Chart, however, told Breitbart News that “they’re showing kids sex clown shows, and I don’t know why anyone thinks that that’s a positive role model for any kid.”

“Really, you know, that’s being presented as like, this is kind of supposed to be an icon of femininity,” Chart continued, “So the girls are going to look at this and think, ‘Gosh, is that what I’m supposed to be when I grow up?'”

“There’ve been video of them doing sexy poses, doing twerking, flashing, collecting dollar bills, and encouraging kids to engage in that behavior and collecting money from the audience for an adult performance,” she said. “Kids today have to say that they are demisexual — they’ve invented a sexual orientation for not wanting to have casual hookups.”

While Velour earlier in the article insisted “grooming” was a “homophobic stereotype,” Velour later on writes, “Part of drag’s history is how we have always found ways to transform the world around us to make room for our lives.”

“Just get to know us,” Velour continues. “Let your children get to know us; the next generation ought to be introduced to the world in as full and honest a way as they can be, so they can figure out exactly where they fit in it — and celebrate where others fit in, too.”

