Democrats and the media on Monday gloated on Twitter over the FBI’s reported raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

After Trump released the statement, leftists took to Twitter to gloat over the raid:

Fox's narrative is set: Government is "corrupt." Raid is "insane" and "reckless." FBI is using "police state tactics" to block Trump from power. Dems get away with crimes, use power to hurt GOP. This is "third world bullshit." But Trump base is loyal. (All quotes from 7pm hour.) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 8, 2022

BREAKING: Fox News and leading MAGA figures are losing their minds over the Mar-a-Lago raid, whining that it's "Third World bullshit" and insisting that Donald Trump is the "most open and transparent president." RT IF YOU'RE GLAD THE FBI RAIDED DONALD'S CRIME SAFE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 8, 2022

A warrant is being served on Trump at Mar-a-Lago Why now? Probably because Meadows is talking. He’s trying to save himself. He knows no one is pardoning him and no one will care if he rots in jail. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 9, 2022

The only way the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago could have been even better is if Trump had been home at the time. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 9, 2022

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. Chris Wray is the Director of the FBI. Donald Trump appointed Chris Wray. My schadenfreude can’t take much more of this. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 9, 2022

Trump's inability to tell the difference between the Watergate break-in and an FBI raid explains at least a few of his crimes. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 8, 2022

One thing is very clear.

Garland would not have authorized this raid, and no federal judge would have signed off on it, if there weren't significant evidence to warrant it. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 8, 2022

Trump loves Nazi generals, Trump toilet pics AND a raid on Mar-A-Lago. What a day. — devin (@devincf) August 8, 2022

watching fox news at a time like this is truly uplifting. they're losing their minds about the trump raid, basically asking to defund the fbi, asking about hillary clinton's emails and how much sex hunter biden had on crack — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 8, 2022

The American people deserve to know everything about the corruption that happened in the Trump administration and his actions on Jan 6th. For this raid to happen, Trump must be hiding something very very indicting. https://t.co/dSTT1xtXYs — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) August 8, 2022

Donald Trump wants to know what's different between today's FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and the Watergate break-in…Ok, I'll play: 1) warrant; 2) government officials enforcing the law vs. violating it; 3) his wife isn't 2 this time…shall we continue? — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) August 8, 2022

Folks. I strongly recommend you get your jokes out tonight about the maralago fbi raid. Because this actually a sad and horrible moment for our country. Yes moving towards justice is amazing but it is horrible all of this happened under Trump. And mending after this is hard. — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) August 8, 2022

The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics.👇 pic.twitter.com/3BdI9NA9Az — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 9, 2022

Statement shortly from Trump: No, sorry. I don't know it. I don't know any Mar-A-Lago. I may have had coffee there once. I hear it is a shitty dump. And the golf course sucks. Besides, I don't like residences that get raided by the FBI pic.twitter.com/feTNP5YB8q — Tomi T Ahonen Still Not Raided By FBI (@tomiahonen) August 9, 2022

The current Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, was appointed by Trump in 2017. He was also the former personal lawyer for Chris Christie during the Bridgegate scandal. He’s also a former Bush 43 appointee. So, when Trump blasts the FBI as “leftist” for raiding Mar-a-Lago… — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺 (@cmclymer) August 9, 2022

Trump’s Monday began with a source sharing photos of toilets he clogged up with torn-up notes while president and ended with him ranting about an FBI "raid" on his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. What we know about his historically bad case of the Mondays: https://t.co/l3hZldiB66 — Versha Sharma (@versharma) August 9, 2022

It bears repeating: Trump never held a fundraiser for me at Mar-a-Lago. And I’m the only candidate for governor of Florida who can say that. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 9, 2022

The Trump-aligned GOP response to the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago: WHERE'S HUNTER? Coming from Gaetz, the Fox News talking heads too right now. Though MTG has gone full "These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!" https://t.co/O7O7rcNSTZ — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) August 9, 2022

I should add that legally speaking, Trump is considered innocent until proven guilty of running a meth lab at Mar-a-Lago. — matt blaze (@mattblaze) August 9, 2022

