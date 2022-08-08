Leftists, Media Gloat over FBI Raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: ‘No One Is Pardoning Him’

PALM BEACH, FL - JANUARY 11: President Donald Trump's beach front Mar-a-Lago resort is seen the day after Florida received an exemption from the Trump Administration's newly announced ocean drilling plan on January 11, 2018 in Palm Beach, Florida. Florida was the only state to receive an exemption from the …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Democrats and the media on Monday gloated on Twitter over the FBI’s reported raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

After Trump released the statement, leftists took to Twitter to gloat over the raid:

