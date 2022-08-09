Prominent “Never Trump” Republican Joe Walsh reluctantly admitted the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home may have “pissed off” moderate Republicans into supporting him for 2024.

As Breitbart News reported, FBI agents swarmed the former president’s home in Florida on Monday, reportedly to obtain classified documents he allegedly had in his possession after leaving the White House, according to various sources.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

While Democrats, Never Trumpers, and far-left activists celebrated the FBI’s raid on the former president’s private residence – a completely unprecedented event – Joe Walsh said that “many GOP voters” told him that the raid inspired such anger in them that they will support Trump despite previously souring on his candidacy.

“Republican insiders, donors, & elected officials are seriously bumming out tonight because this FBI raid pretty much locked up the 2024 nomination for Trump,” he tweeted.

“I’ve heard from so many GOP voters tonight who were cooling a bit these past few months on Trump but who are so pissed off about this raid and are back to completely & enthusiastically all in with their support for him. I’m just the messenger,” he added.

Despite his fear of a Trump candidacy, Joe Walsh ultimately believed that the “rule of law” and “pursuit of justice” was more important than the political consequence.

“Yes, his supporters will get upset. Yes, there will be violence. Yes, this will strengthen him within the Republican Party,” he said. “But none of this matters in the pursuit of justice. The pursuit of justice, the rule of law, is the only thing that matters here.”

